Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
319 / 365
Shall I have Another Dip? PB152936
The birds were enjoying dipping in and out of the birdbath in the courtyard.
15th November 2023
15th Nov 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4316
photos
185
followers
109
following
87% complete
View this month »
312
313
314
315
316
317
318
319
Latest from all albums
313
314
967
315
316
317
318
319
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
15th November 2023 5:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
courtyard
,
birdbath
,
singing_honeyeater
,
ndao20
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous close up
November 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close