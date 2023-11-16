Sign up
A Surprise Visitor PB162995
I rarely see spotted doves in our area so it was a pleasant surprise to see this one sitting on the roof of our garden shed.
16th November 2023
16th Nov 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4317
photos
185
followers
109
following
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
spotted_dove
