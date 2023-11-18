Previous
Sparkling In The Sunshine PB187108 by merrelyn
My recently planted seedlings appreciated a top up drink this afternoon. The pig's ear is in the same garden bed and the water drops were sparkling on the flowers. I even caught a bit of refraction.
18th November 2023 18th Nov 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Diana ace
Such a wonderful capture with all those droplets which look like crystals! Mine are done for the season.
November 18th, 2023  
Merrelyn ace
@ludwigsdiana That's interesting Diana, mine have just started opening.
November 18th, 2023  
Diana ace
@merrelyn How strange, here I thought we had the same climate. I have realised that certain plants and trees flower earlier in Oz. I just went out to check, yep they are all done. So now I will enjoy yours as I really love them ;-)
November 18th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's quite beautiful!
November 18th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely close-up
November 18th, 2023  
