Previous
322 / 365
Sparkling In The Sunshine PB187108
My recently planted seedlings appreciated a top up drink this afternoon. The pig's ear is in the same garden bed and the water drops were sparkling on the flowers. I even caught a bit of refraction.
18th November 2023
18th Nov 23
5
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4319
photos
185
followers
109
following
88% complete
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
18th November 2023 3:51pm
flowers
,
garden
,
succulent
,
refraction
,
pig's_ear
Diana
ace
Such a wonderful capture with all those droplets which look like crystals! Mine are done for the season.
November 18th, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
@ludwigsdiana
That's interesting Diana, mine have just started opening.
November 18th, 2023
Diana
ace
@merrelyn
How strange, here I thought we had the same climate. I have realised that certain plants and trees flower earlier in Oz. I just went out to check, yep they are all done. So now I will enjoy yours as I really love them ;-)
November 18th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's quite beautiful!
November 18th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely close-up
November 18th, 2023
