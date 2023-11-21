Sign up
325 / 365
It's Too Hot To Eat! PB213043
We hit 37.5C today and it's going to get hotter over the next few days. We're on the way to breaking November heat records.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4322
photos
182
followers
109
following
89% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
21st November 2023 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
corellas
narayani
ace
🥵 hope your birdbath was filled up
November 21st, 2023
Krista Marson
ace
I hate the new normal so much.
November 21st, 2023
Merrelyn
ace
@narayani
They all were but I didn't see any birds making use of them.
November 21st, 2023
