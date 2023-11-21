Previous
It's Too Hot To Eat! PB213043 by merrelyn
It's Too Hot To Eat! PB213043

We hit 37.5C today and it's going to get hotter over the next few days. We're on the way to breaking November heat records.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Merrelyn

🥵 hope your birdbath was filled up
November 21st, 2023  
I hate the new normal so much.
November 21st, 2023  
@narayani They all were but I didn't see any birds making use of them.
November 21st, 2023  
