Too Preoccupied To Enjoy The View PB207130 by merrelyn
Too Preoccupied To Enjoy The View PB207130

I thought that these guys had a great idea to sit here for a drink break. Silly me, I thought that they were going to enjoy the view - not their phones.
20th November 2023 20th Nov 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Lovely shot and pretty blues.
November 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Lovely capture
November 21st, 2023  
Jane Pittenger ace
Great commentary
November 21st, 2023  
