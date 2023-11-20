Sign up
Previous
324 / 365
Too Preoccupied To Enjoy The View PB207130
I thought that these guys had a great idea to sit here for a drink break. Silly me, I thought that they were going to enjoy the view - not their phones.
20th November 2023
20th Nov 23
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4321
photos
183
followers
109
following
88% complete
317
318
319
320
321
322
323
324
Views
11
Comments
3
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th November 2023 10:44am
Tags
ship
,
ocean
,
people
,
kwinana_beach
,
grain_terminal
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Lovely shot and pretty blues.
November 21st, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Lovely capture
November 21st, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Great commentary
November 21st, 2023
