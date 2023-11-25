Sign up
Previous
329 / 365
When Will It Be My Turn? PB253135
The New Holland Honeyeaters were lining up at the birdbath this afternoon. This little one looked it was getting a bit tired of waiting for a turn.
25th November 2023
25th Nov 23
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
garden
,
birdbath
,
new_holland_honeyeaters
Issi Bannerman
ace
Great shot!
November 25th, 2023
Elisa Smith
ace
They are quite wonderful.
November 25th, 2023
