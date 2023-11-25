Previous
When Will It Be My Turn? PB253135 by merrelyn
When Will It Be My Turn? PB253135

The New Holland Honeyeaters were lining up at the birdbath this afternoon. This little one looked it was getting a bit tired of waiting for a turn.
25th November 2023 25th Nov 23

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Issi Bannerman ace
Great shot!
November 25th, 2023  
Elisa Smith ace
They are quite wonderful.
November 25th, 2023  
