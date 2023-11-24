Previous
Beautiful Blooms DSC_6789 by merrelyn
328 / 365

Beautiful Blooms DSC_6789

Last year this beauty bloomed continuously from May through to the beginning of February. It's now blooming again from the old spike and it has put up a new one.
24th November 2023 24th Nov 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
89% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a beauty, don't you just love it when they do that? My one orchid has been doing that for over six years now :-)
November 24th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise