327 / 365
Fishing At The Point PB237224
The clouds came over this afternoon but the temperature didn't drop. It was still 37C at 6pm. Unfortunately 10 houses were lost in the fires north of the city yesterday and more are still at risk.
23rd November 2023
23rd Nov 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
sunset
,
rocks
,
beach
,
clouds
,
fishing
,
point_peron
