Fishing At The Point PB237224 by merrelyn
327 / 365

Fishing At The Point PB237224

The clouds came over this afternoon but the temperature didn't drop. It was still 37C at 6pm. Unfortunately 10 houses were lost in the fires north of the city yesterday and more are still at risk.
23rd November 2023 23rd Nov 23

Merrelyn

