Previous
333 / 365
Found Behind The Shed PB297241
I rather liked the contrast of the rusty tones of this sash clamp and wall of the shed.
For 52 Week Challenge - rusted.
29th November 2023
29th Nov 23
2
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4330
photos
180
followers
107
following
326
327
328
329
330
331
332
333
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Taken
29th November 2023 3:30pm
Tags
rust
,
clamp
,
tools
,
merrelyn52wc23
,
52wc-2023-w48
,
sash_clamp
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Fantastic texture and composition
November 29th, 2023
Wendy Stout
ace
Love this
November 29th, 2023
