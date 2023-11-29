Previous
Found Behind The Shed PB297241 by merrelyn
333 / 365

Found Behind The Shed PB297241

I rather liked the contrast of the rusty tones of this sash clamp and wall of the shed.
For 52 Week Challenge - rusted.
29th November 2023 29th Nov 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
91% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fantastic texture and composition
November 29th, 2023  
Wendy Stout ace
Love this
November 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise