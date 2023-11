Done Is Better Than Nothing DSC_4334

I was clutching at straws for a photo this evening. It was well after dark before I had time to pick up my camera. I tried a couple of things that didn't work and in desperation I pulled off a couple of chrysanthemum flowers that were still passable. There were still three flowers left on the aggie that I photographed a couple of days ago, but the stems feel off of the flowers and they dropped pollen all over my perspex. It's now 10.30pm and I haven't got the energy to do any more to it.