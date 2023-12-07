Seeding Grass PC073295

Previous
Today we took the caravan down to Manjimup for their annual cherry festival. We'll be here for 4 days. It's our first trip since Graham's knee replacement so we'll have to take things a bit slower than usual.
Merrelyn

Diana ace
Lovely capture, focus and dof. It sounds like a fun festival, enjoy.
December 7th, 2023  
