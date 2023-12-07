Sign up
Previous
341 / 365
Seeding Grass PC073295
Today we took the caravan down to Manjimup for their annual cherry festival. We'll be here for 4 days. It's our first trip since Graham's knee replacement so we'll have to take things a bit slower than usual.
7th December 2023
7th Dec 23
1
0
Merrelyn
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4338
photos
181
followers
107
following
93% complete
Tags
grass
,
seeds
,
manjimup
,
fonty's_pool_caravan_park
Diana
Lovely capture, focus and dof. It sounds like a fun festival, enjoy.
December 7th, 2023
