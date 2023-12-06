Previous
Buds And Bokeh PC067296 by merrelyn
Buds And Bokeh PC067296

Unfortunately by the time the Christmas lights came on, the wind had picked up.
6th December 2023 6th Dec 23

Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Very pretty and I like the bokeh.
December 6th, 2023  
MONTSERRAT
Waouh 👏
December 6th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
December 6th, 2023  
