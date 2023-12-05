Previous
Travel Momentos DSC_4384
Travel Momentos DSC_4384

for December words - red.
I have two Christmas trees, my large "formal" tree which is decorated in blue, white and silver and a small (90cm high) "travel memories " tree.
I collect small decorations and other little souvenirs that I can adapt as decorations for my small tree. My poor little tree is getting a bit threadbare and a tad overcrowded. It really needs to be replaced but to date I haven't found anything that is suitable.
From left to right we have
a pukeko from New Zealand
a sarubobo doll from Japan
and a Father Christmas from Germany
Merrelyn

Christine Sztukowski
wonderful idea and lovely presentation
December 5th, 2023  
Diana
They are fabulous, beautifully captured too.
December 5th, 2023  
