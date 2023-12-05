Travel Momentos DSC_4384

for December words - red.

I have two Christmas trees, my large "formal" tree which is decorated in blue, white and silver and a small (90cm high) "travel memories " tree.

I collect small decorations and other little souvenirs that I can adapt as decorations for my small tree. My poor little tree is getting a bit threadbare and a tad overcrowded. It really needs to be replaced but to date I haven't found anything that is suitable.

From left to right we have

a pukeko from New Zealand

a sarubobo doll from Japan

and a Father Christmas from Germany