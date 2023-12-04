Sign up
Previous
338 / 365
Bonnie's Sunflowers PC043265
Our lovely young neighbour planted a packet of sunflower seeds in her front garden. These beauties near the front are taller than me. Some in other parts of the garden have barely reached 10cm.
4th December 2023
4th Dec 23
0
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4335
photos
180
followers
107
following
92% complete
View this month »
331
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
4th December 2023 2:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
neighbour
,
sunflowers
