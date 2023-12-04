Previous
Bonnie's Sunflowers PC043265 by merrelyn
Bonnie's Sunflowers PC043265

Our lovely young neighbour planted a packet of sunflower seeds in her front garden. These beauties near the front are taller than me. Some in other parts of the garden have barely reached 10cm.
4th December 2023 4th Dec 23

Merrelyn

