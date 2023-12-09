Sign up
Previous
Next
343 / 365
Fony's Pool PC097310
9th December 2023
9th Dec 23
3
2
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4342
photos
182
followers
107
following
94% complete
View this month »
338
339
340
341
342
343
344
345
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
9th December 2023 7:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
reflections
,
clouds
,
manjimup
,
fony's_pool
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautifully composed
December 11th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured.
December 11th, 2023
KV
ace
Lovely composition… what a beautiful spot to live.
December 11th, 2023
