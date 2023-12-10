Previous
Next
The Hay's Ready PC107316 by merrelyn
344 / 365

The Hay's Ready PC107316

10th December 2023 10th Dec 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
94% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful farming scene
December 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful rural scene.
December 11th, 2023  
KV ace
Love the composition and great DOF.
December 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise