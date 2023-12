I've Always Wanted To See A Sperm Whale......PC113411

but sadly not in this situation. This magnificent creature is stranded in shallow water at one of our local beaches. Parks and Wildlife staff and the zoo vets are monitoring its condition but they fear that it may have to be euthanised. It has been seen in shallow water close to the coast over the past few days. The 15m whale has not been exhibiting normal behaviour and it is showing signs of sunburn.