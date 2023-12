A Bit Of Christmas ICM PC127339

I've been run off my feet all day and I had a camera club meeting tonight. My only opportunity for a photo was after I got home from the meeting. A standard shot of our Christmas lights wasn't doing it for me so I decided to try a couple of ICM shots.

For those who asked about the stranded sperm whale from yesterday's shot the outcome wasn't good. It managed to free itself from the sandbar overnight but unfortunately it died a short time later.