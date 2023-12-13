Previous
Getting Ready For Take Off PC133447 by merrelyn
Getting Ready For Take Off PC133447

I love watching these guys at the feeder.
13th December 2023 13th Dec 23

Merrelyn

Joan Robillard
Wonderful
December 13th, 2023  
