Enjoying The Christmas Lights PC147364 by merrelyn
Enjoying The Christmas Lights PC147364

Our city council has done a great job with the Christmas lights at Churchill Park. These young ladies seemed to be enjoying taking photos of each other in the bauble.
14th December 2023 14th Dec 23

Merrelyn

Diana ace
Such a lovely capture and scene, the lights look beautiful.
December 15th, 2023  
