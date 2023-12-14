Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
348 / 365
Enjoying The Christmas Lights PC147364
Our city council has done a great job with the Christmas lights at Churchill Park. These young ladies seemed to be enjoying taking photos of each other in the bauble.
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4346
photos
183
followers
108
following
95% complete
View this month »
342
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th December 2023 8:22pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lights
,
trees
,
people
,
rockingham
,
christmas_lights
,
merrelyn52wc23
,
52wc-2023-w50
,
churchill_park
Diana
ace
Such a lovely capture and scene, the lights look beautiful.
December 15th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close