349 / 365
Just Let Me Feed In Peace! PC153473
The new holland honeyeaters were enjoying the agapanthus flowers this afternoon. This one looked a bit put out at being disturbed.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4346
photos
183
followers
108
following
95% complete
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
15th December 2023 5:11pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
birds
,
flowers
,
garden
,
agapanthus
,
new_holland_honeyeaters
Diana
ace
What a great shot, birds are so funny sometimes.
December 15th, 2023
