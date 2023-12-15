Previous
Just Let Me Feed In Peace! PC153473 by merrelyn
349 / 365

Just Let Me Feed In Peace! PC153473

The new holland honeyeaters were enjoying the agapanthus flowers this afternoon. This one looked a bit put out at being disturbed.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
95% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a great shot, birds are so funny sometimes.
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise