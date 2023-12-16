Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
350 / 365
Fishing At Sunset PC167419
We called in to Long Point on our way home and managed to catch the tail end of the sunset colour.
16th December 2023
16th Dec 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4347
photos
183
followers
108
following
95% complete
View this month »
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th December 2023 7:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
beach
,
clouds
,
silhouettes
,
fishermen
,
long_point
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Gorgeous silhouettes and fantastic sunset
December 16th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close