A New Christmas Angel....DSC_4399

gifted by a friend. Some people are very creative. This little cutie's clothes are made from empty, aluminium coffee pods.

This one covers two December words - green and gift.

I'm shattered. Tonight I hosted a Christmas barbecue for my camera club. It was a lovely evening, but a busy day getting everything ready.

I was very time to pick up my camera until after everyone had left.