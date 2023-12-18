Sign up
352 / 365
Curling RibbonDSC_4405
Foe December 23 words - ribbon.
I'm suffering from a serious lack of time and phojo. Lank goodness for the December word prompts.
18th December 2023
18th Dec 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
18th December 2023 8:24pm
ribbon
reflections
dec23words
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous I love the simplicity and color
December 18th, 2023
