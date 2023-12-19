Sign up
353 / 365
Talk About A Bad Hair Day !!!PC193531
We've had a few quite windy days and this poor little galah's feathers were looking a tad ruffled.
19th December 2023
19th Dec 23
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4350
photos
183
followers
108
following
96% complete
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365 - 2023
Camera
OM-1
Taken
19th December 2023 7:45am
birds
,
garden
,
galahs
,
sixws-146
John Falconer
ace
Yep. There has been some strong winds. If I had hair I’d look like that too. Great capture.
December 19th, 2023
