Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
235 / 365
Corellas At Robe River P8223365
We could hear the corellas but had to look to find them. Their usually white feathers were stained by the red dust and they were sitting in the dappled shade of the trees. This is obviously a common roosting place.
22nd August 2024
22nd Aug 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
4713
photos
183
followers
110
following
64% complete
View this month »
228
229
230
231
232
233
234
235
Latest from all albums
229
230
1071
231
232
233
234
235
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
OM-1
Taken
22nd August 2024 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
corellas
,
robe_river
Delwyn Barnett
ace
The dust is giving them a lovely apricot colour. Nice plumage details.
August 23rd, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close