Corellas At Robe River P8223365 by merrelyn
Corellas At Robe River P8223365

We could hear the corellas but had to look to find them. Their usually white feathers were stained by the red dust and they were sitting in the dappled shade of the trees. This is obviously a common roosting place.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

Merrelyn

Delwyn Barnett ace
The dust is giving them a lovely apricot colour. Nice plumage details.
August 23rd, 2024  
