Along The Onslow Foreshore

The Anzac War Memorial at Beadon Point, Onslow was erected in 2008. It depicts the Australian Defence Force's emblem of the rising sun insignia.

The custom replica of Gillie and Marc's Paparazzi Dogs has been placed to allow them to capture the beautiful coastal sunrises.

Tomorrow we're off to the mouth of the Fortescue to meet up with friends for a couple of days of beach camping and perhaps a bit of fishing.