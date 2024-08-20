Sign up
233 / 365
Looking Through The Doorways P8203302
The ruins of the old Onslow townsite were about 20kms from our campsite on the Ashburton River.This is part of the police station complex which was the only building that still had walls.
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
3
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia.
4712
photos
183
followers
110
following
64% complete
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365-2024
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
20th August 2024 10:40am
Tags
shadows
,
ruins
,
doorways
,
old_onslow_townsite
gloria jones
ace
Cool framing
August 21st, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So interesting looking.
August 21st, 2024
Beverley
ace
Lovely to look inside … beautiful light
August 21st, 2024
