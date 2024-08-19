Previous
A Glorious Outback Sunset P8193301 by merrelyn
232 / 365

A Glorious Outback Sunset P8193301

19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Beautiful tones and great silhouettes.
August 20th, 2024  
