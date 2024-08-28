Previous
Basking In The Late Afternoon Light P8283538 by merrelyn
Basking In The Late Afternoon Light P8283538

We had a long, hot drive today - thank goodness for air conditioning. It was just after 8am when we left Pardoo and it was around 2.30pm by the time we got to the caravan at park at Roebuck Plains. The temperature gauge on the car showed a maximum of 42C. Our rest stops along the way were just long enough for a bit of a stretch because it was too hot to spend much time outside. Luckily the caravan has a pool which was a welcome relief once we had the vans set up.
I noticed the galahs in the bushland behind the van when we came back from our swim and was able to get off a couple of shots before they all took flight. It's not great but it's all I've got.
28th August 2024 28th Aug 24

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Karen ace
I think its wonderful - the air and sky has that hot hazy-coloured atmosphere that's even affected the galahs’ colour.
August 28th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Wow...Superb capture, composition
August 28th, 2024  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
Wonderful capture.
August 28th, 2024  
Diana ace
How stunning they look, beautiful capture and tones.
August 28th, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
This is a fabulous shot. The light is lovely. Fav.
August 28th, 2024  
