Basking In The Late Afternoon Light P8283538

We had a long, hot drive today - thank goodness for air conditioning. It was just after 8am when we left Pardoo and it was around 2.30pm by the time we got to the caravan at park at Roebuck Plains. The temperature gauge on the car showed a maximum of 42C. Our rest stops along the way were just long enough for a bit of a stretch because it was too hot to spend much time outside. Luckily the caravan has a pool which was a welcome relief once we had the vans set up.

I noticed the galahs in the bushland behind the van when we came back from our swim and was able to get off a couple of shots before they all took flight. It's not great but it's all I've got.

