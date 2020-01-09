Sign up
Photo 1679
Lucy's Trying Her Hand At Macro.... P1090614
and a pretty tenuous link to mundane-brick.
9th January 2020
9th Jan 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2376
photos
169
followers
114
following
Tags
photographer
,
lego
,
lucy_lego
,
mundane-brick
Sara
So cute!
January 9th, 2020
