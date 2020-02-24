Previous
Wattlebird P2240392 by merrelyn
Wattlebird P2240392

I wandered over to one of the local parks in search of birds. This wattlebird was the only one that was even vaguely interested in cooperating.
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
