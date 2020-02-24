Sign up
Wattlebird P2240392
I wandered over to one of the local parks in search of birds. This wattlebird was the only one that was even vaguely interested in cooperating.
24th February 2020
24th Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2453
photos
176
followers
118
following
Tags
birds
,
bokeh
,
wattlebirds
