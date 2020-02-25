Sign up
Photo 1726
The Calm Before The Storm DSC_7129
The storm front passed over us very quickly but it was lovely to have a short burst of heavy rain. Unfortunately it only lasted for a few minutes.
25th February 2020
25th Feb 20
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2455
photos
176
followers
118
following
9
1
365
NIKON D7200
25th February 2020 5:27pm
beach
clouds
storm
rockingham
Pigeons Farm
ace
That is one impressively dark sky
February 25th, 2020
