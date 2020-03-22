Sign up
Photo 1752
And So It Begins P3220580
Life as we know it is changing rapidly. Western Australia is closing it's borders on Tuesday. Restaurants will only be able to serve takeaway, pubs, clubs and cinemas will be closed.
22nd March 2020
22nd Mar 20
3
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2510
photos
178
followers
120
following
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
22nd March 2020 11:41am
Tags
flowers
,
frangipani
bep
Hard times for all of us. Stay safe.
March 22nd, 2020
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Pray for All my friends, great photo
March 22nd, 2020
narayani
Stay safe Merrelyn
March 22nd, 2020
