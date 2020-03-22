And So It Begins P3220580

Previous
Life as we know it is changing rapidly. Western Australia is closing it's borders on Tuesday. Restaurants will only be able to serve takeaway, pubs, clubs and cinemas will be closed.
Merrelyn

bep
Hard times for all of us. Stay safe.
March 22nd, 2020  
Nadiya Bilovodenko
Pray for All my friends, great photo
March 22nd, 2020  
narayani
Stay safe Merrelyn
March 22nd, 2020  
