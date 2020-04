Blowing In The Wind DSC_1344

I've spent most of the day helping an elderly friend with hospital appointments, household jobs and shopping which left very little time for photography. I managed a couple of quick shots of a few of my remaining cosmos flowers. It was rather tricky as the sea breeze had come in with a vengeance so there weren't many sharp shots.

I hope that you all have a lovely Easter weekend even if it can't be spent with many of you loved ones. I hope that we'll be able do a driveway visit with our grandies.