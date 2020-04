Waterdrops And A Bit Of Refraction DSC_1392

We've had a very quiet start to our Easter weekend. It was quite warm today so we spent most of the day in the air conditioned comfort of our house. Late this afternoon we caught up with two sets of neighbours for "front yard drinks". We all brought our chairs and a drink, sat in our front yards and chatted across the road. It was a very pleasant way to spend some time.