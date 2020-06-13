Sign up
Wouldn't You Know It, I Finally Get To The Feeder And It Starts To Rain! P6130238
Just as this poor fellow landed on the feeder tray it stated to rain.
13th June 2020
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
13th June 2020 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
rain
,
garden
,
galah
,
30dayswild
KV
ace
Love the rain... beautiful bird!
June 13th, 2020
narayani
Unusual colouring!
June 13th, 2020
