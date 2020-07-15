Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1867
Caught Between Showers DSC_2431
I've spent a lot of the day helping out a very dear friend who is currently hospital. A quick dash into my garden revealed my rain spattered alstroemeria.
15th July 2020
15th Jul 20
0
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2682
photos
193
followers
129
following
511% complete
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
15th July 2020 2:51pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
rain
,
drops
,
garden
,
alstroemeria
