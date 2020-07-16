Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1868
Waiting For Their Turn To Eat P7160852
There were four galahs at the feeder this afternoon, but the seed tray is only big enough for two. This pair was waiting patiently for their turn.
16th July 2020
16th Jul 20
5
1
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2683
photos
195
followers
129
following
511% complete
View this month »
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
1868
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
16th July 2020 3:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
galahs
,
sixws-107
Babs
ace
Wow they did well, galahs aren't usually patient.
July 16th, 2020
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of these beauties!
July 16th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Nice capture
July 16th, 2020
Taffy
ace
What fascinating colored birds! They are really beautiful as a pair -- and such a treat for you to be able too see them in a natural setting, not a cage!
July 16th, 2020
Mariana Visser
what gorgeous coloured birds. Never seen them before and I agree with Taffy, so nice to see them in nature and not in a cage
July 16th, 2020
