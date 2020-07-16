Previous
Waiting For Their Turn To Eat P7160852 by merrelyn
Waiting For Their Turn To Eat P7160852

There were four galahs at the feeder this afternoon, but the seed tray is only big enough for two. This pair was waiting patiently for their turn.
16th July 2020 16th Jul 20

Merrelyn

Babs ace
Wow they did well, galahs aren't usually patient.
July 16th, 2020  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of these beauties!
July 16th, 2020  
Gosia ace
Nice capture
July 16th, 2020  
Taffy ace
What fascinating colored birds! They are really beautiful as a pair -- and such a treat for you to be able too see them in a natural setting, not a cage!
July 16th, 2020  
Mariana Visser
what gorgeous coloured birds. Never seen them before and I agree with Taffy, so nice to see them in nature and not in a cage
July 16th, 2020  
