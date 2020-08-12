Previous
Drying Off Before The Next Shower DSC_0244 by merrelyn
Drying Off Before The Next Shower DSC_0244

This little cormorant looked so cute as it tried to keep its balance against the wind while drying its wings.
12th August 2020 12th Aug 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Hazel ace
Great catch!
August 12th, 2020  
KV ace
Awesome bird... great pose. Fav
August 12th, 2020  
narayani
So cute and fluffy
August 12th, 2020  
