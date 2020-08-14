Sign up
Photo 1899
Watch Out Guys, She's Back Again P8140409
14th August 2020
14th Aug 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2716
photos
191
followers
130
following
1892
1893
1894
1895
1896
1897
1898
1899
Views
9
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
E-M1MarkII
Taken
14th August 2020 2:35pm
Tags
birds
,
seagulls
,
puddle
,
shoalwater
,
sixws-108
Esther Rosenberg
ace
They must realize now you are the friendly "shooter" :-)
Nice shot. They all going for that one small puddle.
August 14th, 2020
narayani
Love all the red highlights.
August 14th, 2020
katy
ace
Great clarity and such a fun story
August 14th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Meeting...
August 14th, 2020
bep
Nice title, lovely shot.
August 14th, 2020
Nice shot. They all going for that one small puddle.