Photo 1901
It Was A Grey Old Day DSC_0302
Throw in some rain and this pretty well sums up today's weather.
16th August 2020
16th Aug 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
16th August 2020 11:24am
ship
,
rockingham
,
grain_terminal
narayani
It was a miserable day! Nice range of blues and greys.
August 16th, 2020
