It Was A Grey Old Day DSC_0302 by merrelyn
Photo 1901

Throw in some rain and this pretty well sums up today's weather.
16th August 2020 16th Aug 20

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
narayani
It was a miserable day! Nice range of blues and greys.
August 16th, 2020  
