Photo 1904
Curves On Coins DSC_3056
For macro-arcs.
19th August 2020
19th Aug 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2721
photos
189
followers
130
following
521% complete
View this month »
1897
1898
1899
1900
1901
1902
1903
1904
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
19th August 2020 5:47pm
Tags
coins
,
reflections
,
macro
,
curves
,
currency
,
macro-arcs
