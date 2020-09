Sitting Pretty P9220618

I had to have one last walk across the dam wall at Niagara to check out the birds. This lovely little zebra finch posed beautifully for me.

We had a short stop in Menzies to visit our old school and house and to catch up with a few people before heading into Kalgoorlie for 3 nights.

We've had a great time at our various bush camps, but a few nights in a caravan park will give us chance to clean out some of the red dust that we've picked up.