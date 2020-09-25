Sign up
Photo 1939
Weeds And Waste DSC_1747
Today we travelled from Kalgoorlie to the small town of Salmon Gums. Gazanias are growing wild along the verge and the railway lines. I rather liked the combination of the flowers and the rusty steel.
25th September 2020
25th Sep 20
5
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2760
photos
188
followers
124
following
531% complete
1932
1933
1934
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1933
1934
1935
216
1936
1937
1938
1939
Views
5
Comments
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D7200
Taken
25th September 2020 3:09pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
flowers
,
rust
,
steel
,
gazanias
,
septssubjects
,
salmon_gums
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely mix
September 25th, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Well done. Love the yellow and the brown.
September 25th, 2020
bep
Nice mix.
September 25th, 2020
Lin
ace
Great mix of soft and hard - well spotted!
September 25th, 2020
gloria jones
ace
Nice capture of textures
September 25th, 2020
