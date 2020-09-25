Previous
Weeds And Waste DSC_1747 by merrelyn
Photo 1939

Weeds And Waste DSC_1747

Today we travelled from Kalgoorlie to the small town of Salmon Gums. Gazanias are growing wild along the verge and the railway lines. I rather liked the combination of the flowers and the rusty steel.
Merrelyn

I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Joan Robillard ace
Lovely mix
September 25th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Well done. Love the yellow and the brown.
September 25th, 2020  
bep
Nice mix.
September 25th, 2020  
Lin ace
Great mix of soft and hard - well spotted!
September 25th, 2020  
gloria jones ace
Nice capture of textures
September 25th, 2020  
