213 / 365
Seen On My Walk Today
This afternoon we had a delightful walk beside the Serpentine River. It was so peaceful and and it was lovely to see so much birdlife.
1. River reflections
2. Galah
3. Whistling kite
4. Pelican
5. Blue Wren
6. Port Lincoln Ringneck (aka 28)
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2535
photos
179
followers
120
following
Tags
reflections
,
birds
,
pelican
,
galah
,
port_lincoln_ringneck
,
serpentine_river
,
whistling_kite
,
blue_wren
Issi Bannerman
ace
You saw all that today?! How wonderful. Beautiful images, and my favourite? The blue wren. What a beautiful little bird.
April 3rd, 2020
