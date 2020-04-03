Previous
Seen On My Walk Today by merrelyn
213 / 365

Seen On My Walk Today

This afternoon we had a delightful walk beside the Serpentine River. It was so peaceful and and it was lovely to see so much birdlife.
1. River reflections
2. Galah
3. Whistling kite
4. Pelican
5. Blue Wren
6. Port Lincoln Ringneck (aka 28)
3rd April 2020 3rd Apr 20

Issi Bannerman ace
You saw all that today?! How wonderful. Beautiful images, and my favourite? The blue wren. What a beautiful little bird.
April 3rd, 2020  
