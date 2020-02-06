Sign up
Photo 504
Sunflowers Are Even Cheery In B&W DSC9886
For Flash of Red 2020.
6th February 2020
6th Feb 20
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
2417
photos
176
followers
117
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
NIKON D7100
Taken
3rd February 2020 3:54pm
Tags
b&w
,
flowers
,
sunflowers
,
for2020
Nina Ganci
excellent processing
love the textures
fav
February 6th, 2020
