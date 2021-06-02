Previous
Next
A Few Too Many Wild Critters _6021118 by merrelyn
Photo 712

A Few Too Many Wild Critters _6021118

I didn't see the aphids on this rose bud until checked the shot on my computer.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Merrelyn

ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
195% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise