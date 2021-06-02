Sign up
Photo 712
A Few Too Many Wild Critters _6021118
I didn't see the aphids on this rose bud until checked the shot on my computer.
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3127
photos
203
followers
119
following
Tags
flowers
,
insects
,
garden
,
roses
,
aphids
