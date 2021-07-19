Previous
A Tiny Yellow Daisy P7191056 by merrelyn
Photo 746

A Tiny Yellow Daisy P7191056

This daisy bush (or perhaps it's a weed) was near the end of our walk around Point Peron. The flower is only about one centre in diameter so I decided to try the macro function on my point and shoot. I was pleasantly surprised.
19th July 2021 19th Jul 21

Merrelyn

@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great POV, like the bud next to it too :)
July 19th, 2021  
