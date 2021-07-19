Sign up
Photo 746
A Tiny Yellow Daisy P7191056
This daisy bush (or perhaps it's a weed) was near the end of our walk around Point Peron. The flower is only about one centre in diameter so I decided to try the macro function on my point and shoot. I was pleasantly surprised.
19th July 2021
19th Jul 21
1
0
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
3211
photos
207
followers
122
following
739
740
741
742
743
744
745
746
Views
7
Comments
1
Album
Themes and other stuff
Camera
TG-6
Taken
19th July 2021 2:49pm
Tags
yellow
,
flowers
,
daisy
,
petal
,
point_peron
,
jul21words
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great POV, like the bud next to it too :)
July 19th, 2021
