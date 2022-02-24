Sign up
Photo 782
Leading To The Beach _2109077
For Flash of Red - lines
24th February 2022
24th Feb 22
Merrelyn
ace
@merrelyn
I am a retired teacher and I live in Rockingham, a coastal city just south of Perth, Western Australia. I decided to start 365...
Tags
b&w
shadows
beach
path
walkway
shoalwater
theme-blackwhite
for2022
Lin
ace
Wonderful leading lines
February 24th, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous leading lines and shadows.
February 24th, 2022
